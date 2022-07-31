WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 86,056 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 268,925.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,056 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Shares of LYV opened at $93.99 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.