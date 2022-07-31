WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $150.74. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

