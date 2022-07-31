WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.40. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

