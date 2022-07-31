WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $6.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VEU opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

