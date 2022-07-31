WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.90 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

