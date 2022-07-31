WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 6,647 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

CRM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,066,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

