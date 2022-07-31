Wedbush Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $142.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

