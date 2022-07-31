WELL One Day Trading Volume Tops $801,461.00 (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, WELL has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $801,461.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,722.27 or 0.99991905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00131060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

