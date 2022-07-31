Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $250.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.55.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $241.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.00. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.