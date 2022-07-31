Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

