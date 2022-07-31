Wells Fargo & Company Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $46.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

