Wells Fargo & Company Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $557.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $557.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $557.15.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $477.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.29. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after buying an additional 1,860,427 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after buying an additional 633,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

