West Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,972 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 787,955 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.72 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

