West Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $722.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

