West Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 8.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

