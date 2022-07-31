West Wealth Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 248,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

