West Wealth Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,160,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $328.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

