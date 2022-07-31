West Wealth Group LLC Sells 38,658 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $95.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82.

