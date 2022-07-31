Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 58.3% in July

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 16,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,018. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.