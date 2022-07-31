WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WEX traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 507,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.86. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in WEX by 51.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

