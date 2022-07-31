WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $235.00 to $212.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.73.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

