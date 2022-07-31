Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

