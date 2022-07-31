Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $21,250,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,648,000 after purchasing an additional 491,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $19,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

