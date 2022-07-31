White Pine Investment CO Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.10. 42,065,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,127,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

