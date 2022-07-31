White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

