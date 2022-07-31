White Pine Investment CO Has $4.66 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.17. 5,961,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,816. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

