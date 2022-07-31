White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,408 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. 8,597,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

