Whiteheart Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $122.24 or 0.00515525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $1.09 million and $34,793.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

