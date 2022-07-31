Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

