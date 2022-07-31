Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NetApp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

