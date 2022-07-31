Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

