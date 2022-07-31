Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

