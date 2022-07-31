Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 23,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $328.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.10 and its 200-day moving average is $332.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

