Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.