Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Exelon by 30.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

EXC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.