Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.03. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

