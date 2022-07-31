Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,029 shares of company stock worth $83,989,305. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

