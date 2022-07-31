Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 145,586 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 145,586 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

NYSE UBER opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.



