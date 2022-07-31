Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALL opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

