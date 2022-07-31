Wilder World (WILD) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. Wilder World has a market cap of $39.33 million and $3.00 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.79 or 1.00030367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00131188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,321,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.