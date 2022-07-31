WinCash (WCC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Million

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $16.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00045518 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

