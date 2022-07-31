WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.74.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 over the last 90 days.
WM Technology Trading Up 2.7 %
WM Technology stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
