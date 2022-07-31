WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.74.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,636,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Isomer Partners LP grew its position in WM Technology by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 42,054 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WM Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

