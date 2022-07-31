Wolfe Research Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $47.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $59.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

TENB opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Tenable has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,695,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Tenable by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tenable by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Tenable by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tenable by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

