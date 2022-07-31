WOO Network Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $243.91 million and $104.40 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,768.75 or 1.00010283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,682,551 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.