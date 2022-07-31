Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00008493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.60 or 0.07194690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00164517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00259145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00664450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00618131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005680 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

