Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $23,762.42 or 1.00002146 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 billion and approximately $142.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00045324 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028456 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,810 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

