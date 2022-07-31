X-CASH One Day Volume Reaches $447.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $447.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.