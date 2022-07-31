Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.