Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.