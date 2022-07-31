XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $695,371.66

XMax (XMX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, XMax has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $695,371.66 and $242,165.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.93 or 1.00010045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.