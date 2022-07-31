Xuez (XUEZ) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 93.2% against the dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $26,948.84 and $31,852.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 910.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,336,774 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,341 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

